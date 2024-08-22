Kayla Sheridan of TommyCar Auto Group Recognized at Contest

NORTHAMPTON — Kayla Sheridan, Marketing director at TommyCar Auto Group, was honored as a finalist and presented at the Reynolds and Reynolds Automotive Amplifier Contest on Aug. 20 in Leesburg, Va. This event, known for highlighting the most innovative minds and ideas in the automotive industry, provided a platform for leaders to share insights and advancements that are shaping the future of the field.

Sheridan’s presentation showcased her dedication to driving innovation and excellence in automotive retail, particularly at TommyCar Auto Group. Although not selected as one of the overall winners, her work was highly regarded by industry experts.

“It was a privilege to be a finalist and present alongside such talented individuals in the automotive industry,” said Sheridan, who was also honored this year as one of BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty. “This experience has only strengthened my commitment to innovation and inspired me to continue contributing to the advancement of our industry.”

Carla Cosenzi, owner of TommyCar Auto Group, expressed her pride, saying, “we are incredibly proud of Kayla’s achievements and her commitment to excellence. Her recognition as a finalist is a testament to her hard work.”