LEDC Donates to Chicopee Police’s Hispanic Heritage Domino Tournament

CHICOPEE — The Latino Economic Development Corp. (LEDC) announced a donation of $1,000 to the Chicopee Police Department’s C3 Unit for its second annual Hispanic Heritage Domino Tournament. The donation will be presented by Andrew Melendez, executive director of LEDC, at the City Hall Auditorium on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m.

The LEDC empowers businesses by providing access to case-management coaching, capital, and essential connections. Its mission is to support local businesses and foster community engagement.

“The commitment of LEDC to helping bring this event to Chicopee is a small example of our mission to support local businesses and foster community engagement,” Melendez said. “We believe in the power of community events like this to bring people together and highlight the rich cultural heritage that makes Chicopee so special.”

The C3 Policing Unit’s mission is to facilitate unity of effort and criminal intelligence gathering through interagency, community, and private-enterprise cooperation. The essential goals of C3 Policing include creating a safe environment, fostering community relationships, reducing gang activity and violence, and establishing effective youth and parental programs. These goals are achieved through community meetings, walking and bike patrols, and events like coffee with a cop, youth sports events, and community picnics.

The second annual Hispanic Heritage Domino Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wisnowski Park. The event promises a day of fun and community spirit, featuring food trucks, a live band, and a DJ. The public is encouraged to sign up for the tournament and enjoy the festivities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from LEDC,” said Officer Elly Rodriguez from the Chicopee Police Department’s C3 Unit. “This donation will help us create a memorable event that celebrates Hispanic heritage and strengthens our community.”