Lee Bank Foundation Announces $64,500 in Community Funding

LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $64,500 to eight Berkshire area organizations in its second-round of 2021 community grant awards. Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $2,000 to $12,500 to support their local programming.

The following organizations received funding from Lee Bank Foundation:

• Berkshire Bounty;

• Berkshire County Historical Society;

• Berkshire South Regional Community Center;

• Elizabeth Freeman Center Inc.;

• Flying Cloud Institute;

• Music in Common;

• New Stage Performing Arts Center Inc.; and

• Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires

To be considered for grant awards, applicants must be a (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on funding organizations that work to bridge income and opportunity gaps in our region. The next application deadline is Sept. 1. Funding requests should reflect one or more of Lee Bank Foundation’s primary focus areas:

• Education and literacy;

• Food security and nutrition;

• Economic growth and development;

• Health and human services;

• Mentorship, internship and “school to work” initiatives; and

• Arts and culture

Applicants may submit only one application in a 12-month period.

Online applications and information can be found at

https://www.leebank.com/community-impact/donations-sponsorships.html

Lee Bank Foundation was established in 2021 to support Lee Bank’s longstanding mission of community reinvestment on behalf of organizations working to improve the lives of Berkshire region organizations and the people they serve. In 2020, Lee Bank awarded $179,000 in funding to area nonprofits and for Covid-19 relief efforts. In 2021, the foundation projects awarding $250,000 in grants and the Bank expects to award an additional $70,000 in sponsorships.