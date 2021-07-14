HNE Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England announced the recent appointment of Lisa Cohen to the role of vice president of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. In this position, Cohen is responsible for leading Health New England’s financial strategy, accounting, actuarial, underwriting and financial reporting, ensuring its ability to provide cost-effective health care coverage while maintaining high-quality member care.

Cohen joins Health New England’s executive leadership team and reports directly to Richard Swift, president and CEO.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa as our new chief financial officer. She brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic financial planning and analysis, accounting, and health care,” said Swift. “As our growth and expansion continue, Lisa will serve an important role in strengthening our financial position in the health care industry so we can uphold our steadfast commitment to our members and deliver on our mission to improve the health and lives of the people in our communities.”

Cohen comes to Health New England from Fallon Health in Worcester, where she was vice president of Financial Planning and Accounting Operations, and served as interim chief financial officer in 2019. Prior to Fallon Health, Cohen was chief financial officer for Ascentria Care Alliance. She also served as chief financial officer at The PACE Organization of Rhode Island.

Cohen earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Massachusetts — Dartmouth. She has been a member of the American Institute of CPAs for more than 20 years, and maintains active certification as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Global Management Accountant.