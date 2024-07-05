Fitzgerald Law Welcomes John Williams to Firm

SPRINGFIELD — Fitzgerald Law, a business advisory law firm with four locations in Springfield, East Longmeadow, Worcester and Hartford, Conn., has announced a new hire to the firm, John “Jack” Williams.

Williams is a 2023 graduate of Western New England University School of Law, where he earned his juris doctor degree with a focus in transactional law. He earned his bachelor’s degree in management, cum laude, with a minor in criminal justice from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H., where he was a member of the men’s ice hockey team, including captain, for four years.

Williams brings experience as a law clerk and attorney at Susan M. Williams, LLC, where he focused on bankruptcy matters. He also previously interned at the Law Office of Bonnie Mangan, P.C. in South Windsor, Conn., and served as a legal assistant for many years.

“I am happy to join a firm that is recognized as the regional leader in serving businesses that now, more than ever, rely on legal services that are strategic and collaborative to help them grow,” Williams said. “Having grown up in the area, I have been familiar with the reputation of Fitzgerald Law that it has earned helping so many businesses, large and small, to thrive.”

At Fitzgerald Law, Williams will focus on transactional matters, including commercial real estate and finance, corporate governance, and business contracts. He is licensed to practice in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“Adding Jack to our team improves the depth of our practice in serving businesses in our region,” Managing Shareholder Seth Stratton said. He has demonstrated leadership in college and success in law school and, as a young professional from the region and committed to building his career here, is well-prepared to serve our clients as well as our community.”