BusinessTalk with Maria Rivera executive director Hospice of the Fisher Home

Hospice care has been a great source of comfort to individuals and families facing a difficult time of life, yet not everyone knows exactly what services are available and how they can access them. Maria Rivera has spent more than a decade guiding people through this process at Hospice of the Fisher Home, including the past three years as its executive director. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, she talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about the importance of hospice care at a time when the population is aging, why this work is so personally gratifying to her, and why she’s excited about a capital campaign to raise funds to meet some critical needs. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented byBusinessWestand sponsored by PeoplesBank.