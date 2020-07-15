Liberty Fox Technologies Joins GPMF Holdings Family of Companies

PHILADELPHIA — Liberty Fox Technologies, a leading software-application developer and consultancy, has been acquired by Massachusetts-based GPMF Holdings as part GPMF’s continued expansion of its national healthcare IT ecosystem. Liberty Fox joins VertitechIT (infrastructure design and implementation), Nectar (digital health strategy consulting), baytechIT (managed services), and akiro (healthcare financial and business advisory services), as part of the GPMF Holdings family of companies.

“Many software application developers in our industry are cookie-cutter, ‘tell me what you want and we’ll build it’ kinds of companies,” said GPMF Holdings CEO Michael Feld. “The folks at Liberty Fox are different, and their approach, to embed themselves within a client’s business, is a shared value among the GPMF family.”

Liberty Fox CEO Bill Evans added that “we were really attracted to GPMF’s focus in the healthcare space. We’ve had at least one active healthcare client relationship every year for the last decade, and together we have combined capabilities totaling 70 to 100 years of experience, whether it’s networking, engineering, managed services, revenue cycle and legal compliance, or the focus on the clinical process. That’s a powerful combination.”

Liberty Fox will continue to service healthcare and enterprise clients from its headquarters outside Philadelphia. GPMF Holdings is headquartered in Western Mass. with offices in Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington.