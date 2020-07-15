Conversation on Anti-Racism in the Arts to Be Presented on July 23

NORTH ADAMS — As the July DownStreet Art event, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ (MCLA) Berkshire Cultural Resource Center (BCRC) and members of the North Adams Artist Impact Coalition (AIC) are collaborating to present a community conversation to move toward anti-racism in the arts on Thursday, July 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

This event is free and open to the public, and registration is required at least 24 hours in advance. Additionally, all artists and arts administrators from the Northern Berkshires are invited to participate in this hands-on conversation.

Many people who are not of color and who work within the arts express a desire to be anti-racist and move toward systemic and institutional change. Part of the process of becoming anti-racist is to understand how difficult the journey itself is and why. Members of the Northern Berkshires’ vibrant arts community are invited to engage in this discussion as a means of understanding the role they all play as individuals who make up collectives and as the members who both run and support arts organizations that want to bring about positive change.

The conversation will begin with a discussion between members of the North Adams Artist Impact Coalition facilitated by MCLA Chief Diversity Officer Christopher MacDonald-Dennis. Attendees will then split into smaller Zoom ‘breakout rooms’ to discuss personal experiences with observing and interrupting racism and individual actions they can take toward making the Northern Berkshires a welcome and safe place for all. For those unable to attend the conversation live, the session will be recorded for viewing at a later date.