Top Banner

Daily News

Liz Sillin, John Pucci Named Lawyer of the Year Recipients

By 195

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson partners Liz Sillin and John Pucci were named 2021 Lawyer of the Year recipients in their respective practice areas by Best Lawyers, in partnership with U.S. News Media Group. Sillin was recognized for trusts and estates, and Pucci was recognized for criminal defense (general practice), an honor he has held for the past 11 years.

Lawyer of the Year rankings are awarded to one lawyer per practice area and region, making it a distinguished accolade. Honorees receive this award based on their high overall peer feedback within specific practice areas and metropolitan regions.

Tags:

Related Posts

Robinson Donovan Partners with the Gray House for Adopt-a-Family Christmas Program

By

Unemployment Picture Improves Across Massachusetts in April

By

Baystate Health Selects Premier Inc. to Support Innovation Center

By