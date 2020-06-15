Local Businesses Donate More Than 400 Meals for Frontline Workers

LUDLOW — The novel coronavirus has sparked a public-health emergency that has required frontline workers like doctors and nurses, first responders, and pharmacists to work tirelessly to keep the public safe. With this in mind, Ludlow-based Pioneer Valley Financial Group and Mill’s Tavern & Grille formed a partnership to cook and deliver food to the frontline workers who need the community’s support the most.

Starting on April 10, each week, PV Financial donated $350 to Mill’s Tavern to help pay for the cost of food and delivery, while also relying upon donations from the community through a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $2,280.

“This is my way of giving back to those frontline workers who are sacrificing and contributing so much to keep us safe during these tough times,” said Paul Marques, owner of Mill’s Tavern & Grille.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign have allowed Mill’s Tavern and PV Financial to deliver more than 400 meals to hospitals, police and fire departments, and pharmacies all across Western Mass. These locations include the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Baystate Mary Lane in Ware, and CVS Pharmacy in Ludlow.

“Delivering to local doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and National Guard members working diligently during these uncertain times means more than just providing free meals,” PV Financial Managing Partner Edward Sokolowski said. “It’s a show of support to members of our community fighting an unspeakable tragedy, putting themselves at risk to keep others safe.”