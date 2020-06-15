Red Lion Inn Reopens to Public

STOCKBRIDGE — The venerable Red Lion Inn in the heart of the Berkshires has reopened, and is ready to welcome guests back to the iconic front porch to relax in rocking chairs after a day spent outdoors soaking in the region’s fresh air and open spaces.

“The Berkshires are an ideal destination for travelers to truly get away and reconnect with nature,” said Max Scherff, general manager at the Red Lion Inn. “Several months of strategic planning have led to the creation of safeguards that ensure the highest levels of hygiene and cleanliness are met. We look forward to warmly, and safely, welcoming our guests to the Red Lion Inn.”

The Red Lion Inn will offer alfresco dining daily in the Courtyard starting with breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on weekdays and until 10:30 a.m. on weekends. Lunch will be served from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner service is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Limited menu items will be offered from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Takeout and room-service options are also available.