Loophole Brewing Services Announces Ludlow Mills Location

LUDLOW — Joined by state Rep. Tom Petrolati and leadership from Westmass Area Development Corp., Loophole Brewing Services announced plans for its new location at 90 First Ave. in Ludlow. The planned 21,000-square-foot brewery, taproom, and beer garden will occupy the former jute-processing building on a 2.5-acre parcel at the eastern end of the Ludlow Mills complex.

“We are extremely excited to be part of the redevelopment of the historic Ludlow Mills and join the vibrant craft beer community in town,” said Loophole co-founder Jeff Goulet. “It is a great location for our efforts to support the craft brewers and aspiring brewers while offering a unique outdoor beer-garden experience.”

Petrolati was given a ‘before’ look at the building and discussed the role Loophole can play in the overall redevelopment of the mills. “I welcome Loophole to the corporate family in our Ludlow community and the Mills,” he said. “They will be an intricate part of the growth and job creation for the town of Ludlow.”

Loophole plans to acquire the space from Westmass, which has been redeveloping the mills since it purchased the entire 150-acre complex nearly a decade ago.

“Westmass is excited to see this commitment from Loophole and the long-term investment it is making at the Mills,” said Jeff Daley, president and CEO of Westmass Area Development Corp. “Loophole Brewing will add to the changing dynamic and the vibrancy at the Ludlow Mills that we have worked on for the last 10 years.”

Added Loophole co-founder Aaron Saunders, “putting together a project like this in the midst of a pandemic is not easy, but Westmass has been a wonderful partner in working with us. The investments made by Westmass, as well as the town, state, and federal governments in the Mills, have helped make this a top-notch location for Loophole.”

In addition to the brewing operations, Loophole plans to have food offerings and more for taproom and beer-garden guests. “There are so many opportunities for growth with this space,” said Loophole co-founder Todd Snopkowski. “We have some great things planned that we think will be extremely exciting as we grow.”

Breweries and aspiring brewers interested in working with Loophole Brewing Services are encouraged to e-mail [email protected].