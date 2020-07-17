Boston Bud Factory Opens Holyoke Dispensary

HOLYOKE — Boston Bud Factory Inc., a Holyoke-based company, is opening its retail store at 73 Sargeant St. today, July 17, after working after two years in the licensing process. Boston Bud Factory is one of only a few small, locally owned and operated stores in the state of Massachusetts, holding two licenses from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, one for the retail store and one for product manufacturing. Co-owners Frank Dailey and Carlo Sarno are both long-time residents of Western Mass.

“This is an exciting day for Boston Bud Factory and everyone who has helped us along the way,” Dailey said. “There are many friends and family who have helped us make this dream come true, and we are extremely grateful for all of their support. The industry in Massachusetts is still developing, and we hope to continue seeing more social-equity and economic-empowerment businesses opening across the state. As a small business, we hope to have a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere where people are comfortable asking questions and taking longer to figure out what products really suit their needs.”