American International College Announces Two New Board of Trustees Members

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) recently welcomed two members to its board of trustees: E. Thomas Foster and Denise Jordan.

Foster is managing director of the Retirement Advisor University Speakers Bureau. A 1970 graduate of American International College, he also attended Suffolk University Law School. In a career spanning more than 30 years, he is well-regarded as an industry expert, educating and advising individuals and businesses on the retirement marketplace, including products, legislation, regulation, and compliance.

Most recently, Foster served as the spokesperson for MassMutual Retirement Services, working directly with financial advisors and employers to educate about 401(k) and other qualified retirement-savings plans. In 2007, he co-authored a book on practice management for advisors titled To Sell or Not to Sell … Employer Retirement Plans. He has been featured in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Dallas Morning News, the Miami Herald, the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Kiplinger, Financial Planning, Investment News, and the London Stock Exchange.

Jordan was born and raised in the city of Springfield. She attended Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, where she received a bachelor’s degree in political science, and in 2000, she earned a master’s degree in human resource development from American International College. AIC presented Jordan with an honorary doctor of laws degree in 2019, awarded for outstanding achievement in the social sciences and for significant community contributions at the local and national levels.

Jordan worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in a variety of roles for more than 20 years. In 2008, she became the city of Springfield’s first African-American chief of staff, a position she held for more than a decade in the office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. She currently serves as executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority, the third-largest public housing authority in the state. She has held seats on many boards and has won several awards for her volunteer work.