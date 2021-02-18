Margaret Mack Joins Bulkley Richardson’s Real-estate Practice

SPRINGFIELD — Margaret Mack has joined Bulkley Richardson as a member of the law firm’s real-estate practice group.

Mack earned her juris doctor degree from Suffolk University Law School in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from the Catholic University of America in 2016.

Prior to joining Bulkley Richardson, she was an attorney at the Global 200 law firm of Fragomen, Del Ray, Bernsen, and Lowey in New York City and a law clerk at Seyfarth Shaw in Boston, ranked 75th and 74th, respectively, among all law firms globally. She was also a research assistant for Suffolk University Law School and a legal associate at Integreon, a global provider of alternative legal solutions to leading law firms, corporations, and professional service firms.

“Our real-estate practice continues to thrive, and Maggie’s interpersonal and analytical skills will make her an excellent addition to our team,” said Kathy Bernardo, chair of Bulkley Richardson’s real-estate practice group. “She brings with her the legal experience from exceptional firms, plus a rounded education that includes travel abroad, giving her the perspective and discipline to excel at our firm.”