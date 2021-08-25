Market Mentors Names Bryan Czajkowski New Director of Production and Technology 

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors, a marketing, advertising and public relations agency, announced the addition of a director of production and technology, Bryan Czajkowski. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the newly created position, in which he oversees the agency’s web, design, video and production operations.

“Bryan’s expertise in all of these areas and others, including business development, management and building client relationships, really made him an ideal candidate,” said company President Michelle Abdow. “We had been considering adding a specialized leadership position within our creative technology services for some time, and Bryan’s strengths and enthusiasm really helped solidify just what that role would look like.”

Czajkowski most recently served as the chief technology officer for Rebel Interactive Group in Southington, Conn. Through this and previous positions, he has gained extensive experience working with international and national organizations across diverse industries, from finance and insurance to automotive and aerospace. The opportunity to integrate his various professional skills and interests is something that drew Czajkowski to the Market Mentors position.

“I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge around emerging technology and digital media, and I understand the challenges clients face around so many choices,” he said. “At the same time, this unique role has allowed me to apply years of experience in broadcast media and video production, where my career began and has continued in various capacities. This position seems incredibly natural to me, and I’m thrilled to have hit the ground running.”