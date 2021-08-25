AIC to Offer Free Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations for Community Members

SPRINGFIELD — Students and employees at American International College (AIC) are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to returning to campus for fall semester. However, some students live in areas where vaccines are not readily available. To assist in maintaining a healthy environment, AIC will partner with the Behavioral Health Network (BHN) in Springfield to host on-campus vaccination clinics, administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As part of the college’s efforts to help people stay safe and remain well, AIC is opening the clinics to the public to support vaccination efforts in the local community.

“American International College is in the heart of the city, and makes every effort to be a good neighbor,” said Matthew Scott, Med, vice president for Student Affairs. “Helping the greater Springfield community benefits everyone. We are grateful that we can provide this service.”

The free, walk-in service will be available on the AIC main campus located at 1000 State Street in Springfield on Sunday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to noon; and Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

All clinics will be in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center located at the corner of Homer and State Streets. Clinics are approved for people eighteen years or older. Shots administered at this clinic are for people in need of receiving their first vaccine only.