bankESB Announces Four Promotions

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB announced four recent promotions: Shelley Bongiovanni to underwriting officer, Devon Bunger to closing and post-closing officer, Bryan Fleury to secondary and system support officer, and Madison Kinney to assistant branch manager in the Amherst office. Bongiovanni, Bunger, and Fleury’s promotions coincide with the launch of Hometown Mortgage, the newly formed residential-lending division of bankESB.

Bongiovanni joined bankESB in 2013 as loan specialist/underwriter and was promoted to senior loan specialist and underwriter in 2020. She is responsible for underwriting and approving loans, mentoring and training new underwriters, and monitoring construction loans through the disbursement phase at Hometown Mortgage. She has 26 years of experience in the banking industry, and prior to bankESB, she was employed by Park West Bank and Trust and CitiFinancial. She holds an associate degree in business administration from Holyoke Community College.

Bunger joined bankESB in 2018 as disclosure desk specialist/closer. As closing and post-closing officer, she is responsible for managing the daily operations of the residential lending closing and post-closing/funding department at Hometown Mortgage. Before joining bankESB, she was employed by Dwyer & Sanderson as a real-estate paralegal, at Florence Bank as a loan closer, and at Greenfield Savings Bank as a post-closing quality-control specialist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from Elms College and a lending diploma from the Center for Financial Training and is currently working toward a supervisor diploma and real-estate lending diploma, both from the Center for Financial Training. She is also a member of the Northampton St. Patrick’s Assoc.

Fleury joined bankESB in 2013 as loan processor and was promoted to mortgage systems administrator and then secondary/post-closing manager. In his new role as secondary and system support officer, he is responsible for supporting the secondary market and all lending software at Hometown Mortgage. Fleury holds an associate degree in business administration from Holyoke Community College and is the president of the International Assoc. of Approved Basketball Officials Board 28.

Kinney joined bankESB in 2017 as a teller and most recently held the title of teller supervisor. In her role as assistant branch manager, she is responsible for assisting with overall branch management of bankESB’s Amherst office, as well as applications for consumer and home-equity loans, as well as the employee-hiring process. She holds a certificate in human resources from the Center for Financial Training.