Massachusetts 4-H Foundation Announces Executive Director Search

FRAMINGHAM — The Massachusetts 4-H Foundation announced it recently launched a search for an executive director. The job description can be found on the Third Sector New England (TSNE) Nonprofit Job Portal (www.tsne.org) and the A3 Search and Talent Management website (www.a3boston.com).

The Foundation’s search committee, chaired by trustees Hayley Trahan-Liptak and Jim Hicks, is working with consultants from TSNE and A3 Search and Talent Management.

“The Foundation’s sole mission is to generate and provide financial resources to help expand, enrich, and advance 4-H youth-development programs in Massachusetts,” Trahan-Liptak said. “We are looking for candidates with five-plus years of demonstrated fundraising experience with mission-driven organizations like ours and a track record of managing and growing a fundraising program.”

Added Hicks, “the foundation works closely with the University of Massachusetts Extension Program, which is solely responsible for developing and delivering 4-H youth-development programs. UMass Extension recently adopted a five-year plan to reshape and revitalize 4-H in the state post-COVID and will do so in part by forming school and community partnerships in under-resourced urban and rural communities.”

For more information about, or to apply for, the executive director position, email Anna Asphar of A3 Search and Talent Management at [email protected].