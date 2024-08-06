bankESB promotes Denise Clark, Robyn Michaud

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted two employees to senior assistant branch manager.

Denise Clark has nearly 13 years of banking experience. She joined bankESB in 2011 as a teller and was most recently assistant branch manager of its 85 Broad St., Westfield office. She earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Westfield State University and currently volunteers for Westfield on Weekends and the Kiwanis Club of Westfield.

Robyn Michaud has six years of banking experience and joined bankESB in 2018 as a teller. She was previously assistant branch manager of its 605 Granby Road, South Hadley office. She earned a certificate in branch management from the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. Michaud currently volunteers for Westfield on Weekends and Veterans in the Park, and enjoys attending local chamber events.