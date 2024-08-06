Nominations Now Open for Women of Impact Class of 2024

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest is now accepting nominations for the seventh annual Women of Impact awards.

In 2018, BusinessWest created the Women of Impact program as a way to honor women in the region who are making an impact and creating positive change. Women of Impact was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can hail from the world of business, they can also emerge from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, a combination of these — in short, we’re recognizing inspirational women on any level. Since its inception, the women honored through this program have been successful, inspiring, and most importantly, impactful.

Consider nominating someone for this prestigious award. Nominations for the class of 2024 are due by Monday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., and the honorees will be announced in the Oct. 14 issue of BusinessWest. Nominations should be written with one underlying mission: to explain why the individual in question is, indeed, a woman of impact.

Visit businesswest.com/women-of-impact-nominations for additional information and a nomination form. For more information, call Natasha Mercado-Santana, Marketing and Events manager, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or email [email protected].