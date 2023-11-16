Massachusetts Girls in Trades Hosting Career Fair in Holyoke Today

HOLYOKE — Young women in high schools from across Massachusetts interested in careers in the union construction industry will gather today, Nov. 16, for a career fair hosted by Massachusetts Girls in Trades (MAGIT) at Dean Vocational Technical School in Holyoke.

For the past eight years, MAGIT has sponsored the annual conference and career fair to introduce students to apprenticeship programs and to hear from active tradeswomen about their experiences in the industry. The event connects juniors and seniors in high school with a debt-free path to careers in the union building trades. The number of women in construction reached an unprecedented high of 14.3% last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with a consistent upward trend since 2016.

With $3.6 billion in federal infrastructure funding announced for Massachusetts, the demand for skilled workers has never been greater. Events like these help students gain access to good careers and will ultimately provide local contractors with a well-trained workforce to carry out the hundreds of construction projects coming to the region.

​​“Having the knowledge of the opportunities out there for not only my trade but every trade is huge,” said Jillian Houle, who will graduate from Franklin County Technical School in 2024. “There are so many paths out there, and there is one that fits every person. Being in a non-traditional field can be extremely difficult at times, but having access to new positions and unions can be a huge support system in many aspects.”