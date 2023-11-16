Mill District Holiday Arts Market on Nov. 19 to Feature More Than 50 Crafters

AMHERST — Locally made gifts crafted by more than 50 talented artists and makers will be the main attraction at the third annual Holiday Arts Market at the Mill District General Store and Local Art Gallery, being held on Sunday, Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. on Cowls Road in North Amherst.

“This is our third year bringing this wonderful event to the Amherst community, and we’ve had a record outreach from artisans seeking to exhibit. Visitors to Cowls Road will find more variety than ever this year, ranging from jewelry to pottery, candles and cards,” said Shannon Borrell, coordinator of the Mill District Local Art Gallery. “Our artisans will be situated outdoors to encourage strolling, and our retail stores will be welcoming customers indoors as well. There’s a lot of excitement out there, and I know the makers are all really looking forward to this event.”

If it’s a chilly day, visitors will find warming drinks to go at Cisco’s Café and the District’s newest tenant, Futura Coffee Roasters.

This date is the rain date; the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 but moved due to the weather forecast.