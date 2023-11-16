Red Sox Winter Weekend Coming to Springfield Jan. 19-20

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will host a weekend getaway of hot-stove fun for fans and families in downtown Springfield on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 19-20, 2024. Red Sox Winter Weekend will take place at MGM Springfield and its neighboring facility, the MassMutual Center.

Red Sox Winter Weekend will include a welcome and introduction of participating Red Sox players and roundtable discussions on a variety of baseball topics, as well as autographs and photos. The weekend also includes a full baseball festival for fans of all ages.

Weekend passes for Winter Weekend are available now at redsox.com/winterweekend. Passes provide access for the entire event and cost $95 for adults ($85 for season-ticket holders) and $40 for children age 14 and under ($35 for season-ticket holders). Children age 2 and under are free. Information about discounted hotel rooms in the area is available on the website. Mastercard is the preferred payment of the Boston Red Sox.

Members of the 2024 Red Sox, including coaching staff, are invited to attend. Red Sox alumni, Wally the Green Monster, and his sister, Tessie, will also be in attendance.

The weekend will begin Friday night with a welcome and introduction of the participating players. Throughout the day on Saturday, fans will have an opportunity to get autographs and take photos with players and alumni and see the 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018 World Series trophies, as well as Red Sox artifacts such as Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, MVP, and and Cy Young awards.

Family-friendly activities include Wiffle ball on the indoor field, a virtual-reality experience, batting and pitching cages, and the chance to meet Wally and Tessie. Panel discussions will also take place throughout the day on Saturday, with the return of the popular favorites including the kids-only press conference.

NESN and WEEI will broadcast live from Red Sox Winter Weekend on Saturday with interviews with Red Sox players and leadership. Red Sox radio partner WEEI will have an interactive photo opportunity for fans. NESN will provide Winter Weekend attendees interactive opportunities to engage with the NESN brand alongside NESN Clubhouse, NESN’s award-winning show for kids.

MGM Springfield is a partner of Red Sox Winter Weekend. Fans are encouraged to check redsox.com/winterweekend periodically for updates on participants and activities.