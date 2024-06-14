MountainOne Announces Officer Promotions

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced the promotion of several employees in the North Adams office to new positions, acknowledging their hard work, dedication, and impactful contributions to the company.

“We are proud to recognize the talent and dedication of our Mountaineers with these well-deserved promotions,” said Robert Fraser, president and CEO. “Their hard work, leadership, and commitment to our values plays a vital role in MountainOne’s growth and success. We look forward to their continued contributions as they step into these new roles.”

Betsy Kapner has been promoted to vice president, Marketing manager. She joined MountainOne in 2013 and has deep knowledge and expertise in marketing compliance requirements. She demonstrates an ongoing commitment to professional development and excels at meeting deadlines, collaborating effectively with colleagues, and contributing meaningfully to every project.

Jessica Andrews has been promoted to assistant vice president, Deposit Compliance & Fraud Administration officer. Since joining in 2005, she has developed a deep understanding of the deposit compliance environment and helps leads the administration of the bank’s fraud-reporting platform. Her involvement in compliance projects demonstrates her leadership and commitment to MountainOne’s core commitment of regulatory accountability.

Lisa Mineau has been promoted to assistant vice president, senior Human Resources Operations officer. Over her 43-year career, she has adapted to change and taken on increasingly significant responsibilities. She started as a teller at North Adams Hoosac Savings Bank and then as a customer-service representative in community banking before finding her passion in human resources in 2002. Her recently enhanced role includes oversight of payroll, benefits, and personnel administration.