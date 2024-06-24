Massachusetts Unemployment Holds Essentially Steady in May

BOSTON — The state’s May total unemployment rate was 3.0%, a 0.1% increase from the revised April estimate of 2.9%, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced. The Massachusetts unemployment rate was 1.0% lower than the national rate of 4.0% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 0.3%.

The labor force increased by an estimated 13,600 from the revised estimate of 3,768,100 in April, with 7,500 residents more employed and 6,000 more residents unemployed over the month. The state’s labor-force participation rate — the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks — increased 0.2% over the month to 65.3%. Compared to May 2023, the labor-force participation rate also increased 0.2% over the year.

The BLS preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 4,200 jobs in May. This follows April’s revised loss of 3,800 jobs. The largest over-the-month private-sector job gains were in leisure and hospitality, education and health services, and construction. Employment now stands at 3,733,900. Massachusetts gained 670,400 jobs since the employment low in April 2020.

From May 2023 to May 2024, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 21,200 jobs. The largest over-the-year gains occurred in education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and construction.