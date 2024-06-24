UMass Amherst Graduate Engineering Programs Earn High Marks from U.S. News

AMHERST — UMass Amherst graduate engineering programs place among the best in the country in the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings for 2024, announced last week. UMass Amherst is the only public university in New England to place in the top 50, and most of its College of Engineering doctoral degree programs also made significant gains over last year’s rankings.

Each year, U.S. News ranks more than 800 institutions with a variety of graduate programs in six prominent fields: business, nursing, education, engineering, law, and medicine. The Best Graduate Schools rankings for 15 other academic disciplines were published in April.

Overall, the College of Engineering moved up seven spots from last year to reach the top 25%, tying with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of Florida in the 48th spot.

Nine engineering specialty areas that offer doctoral degrees rank between 35 and 69 for 2024. Notably, four engineering specialties — chemical, industrial, computer, and materials — place in the top 40. Chemical engineering ranks 35th, followed by industrial at 36th; computer at 38th, up six spots from 2023; and materials at 40th, which climbed significantly from its ranking in the 57th spot last year.

Environmental engineering ranks 41st, civil 48th, and electrical 53rd. Other specialty areas that also place higher this year include mechanical at 56th, up five spots, and biomedical at 69th, which improves 10 spots from 2023.

This year’s rankings were based on U.S. News survey responses from 199 engineering doctoral degree programs between fall 2023 and early 2024. U.S. News compares schools on their research activity, faculty resources, academic achievements of entering students, and assessments by other engineering schools and employers.