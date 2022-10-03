Top Banner

BusinessTalk with Ann Kandelis, Springfield Works and the Working Cities Challenge Initiative

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 131: October 3, 2022

George Interviews Ann Kandelis, Springfield Works and the Working Cities Challenge Initiative

Creating opportunities to thrive. That’s the underlying goal of Springfield Works and the Working Cities Challenge Initiative. Ann Kandelis leads that program, and she is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. Kandelis and BusinessWest Editor talk about Springfield Works, a $400,000 Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant, and ongoing work to address the needs and goals of those who are justice-system involved. It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest  and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

