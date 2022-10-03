BusinessTalk with Ann Kandelis, Springfield Works and the Working Cities Challenge Initiative

Creating opportunities to thrive. That’s the underlying goal of Springfield Works and the Working Cities Challenge Initiative. Ann Kandelis leads that program, and she is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. Kandelis and BusinessWest Editor talk about Springfield Works, a $400,000 Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant, and ongoing work to address the needs and goals of those who are justice-system involved. It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.