Matthew Nash Promoted to Audit Manager at Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. announced the promotion of Matthew Nash from senior associate to audit manager.

Nash began as an intern at MBK in 2011 and was hired as an accounting associate later that year. Since then, he has developed as an expert accountant, leading technical audit engagements and mentoring junior staff through his eight years with the firm. He has a dedicated approach to service and has demonstrated expertise in commercial, benefit-plan, and nonprofit audits, as well as review and compilation engagements.

“It is rewarding to see a young professional begin their career with our firm and develop into a highly skilled accountant,” said MBK Managing Partner James Barrett. “Matt is a great example of what hard work and determination look like, and we are proud that his career has flourished under our roof. His technical expertise and leadership will be of great value to our clients and staff.”

Nash received his bachelor’s degree from Nichols College and his MBA from Elms College. He is a member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and recently completed all sections of the CPA exam.