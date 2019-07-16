Seelye & Schulz PA CPAs to Merge with Melanson Heath

GREENFIELD — Melanson Heath announced the firm’s merger with longtime Nashua, N.H.-based accounting firm Seelye & Schulz PA CPAs. This merger aims to allow Seelye & Schulz PA CPAs and Melanson Heath professionals to continue to strengthen their position as a premier regional accounting, tax, and audit service provider.

Partners Paul Seelye and Anthony Engaldo have joined Melanson Heath along with their team. The combined firm will operate under the name Melanson Heath.

“Seelye & Schulz PA CPAs has had a successful 40-year history of providing clients with the very best service and advice. Merging with Melanson Heath will create new opportunities for our clients and staff,” said Seelye. “This merger will allow our team to provide a wider array of services to our clients. Melanson Heath is a perfect fit for us as they share in our values. They have exceeded all of our hopes for a firm to merge with and will allow us to continue to provide all of the services you need, while remaining small enough that you always feel welcome and at home.”

Scott Toothaker, managing principal of Melanson Heath, added that “Seelye & Schulz PA CPAs is a highly respected CPA firm in our area. Our objectives, goals, and ethical standards mirror one another. The combined firm will continue to offer a blend of professional expertise and personalized service. We are committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of not only our clients, but also our dedicated employees, and the betterment of our communities as a whole. We are excited to have their team join ours, and to have Paul and Anthony join us as principals in the firm.”