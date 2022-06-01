Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Five Summer Associates 

SPRINGFIED — Bulkley Richardson has welcomed five law students to its 2022 Summer Associate Program.

The robust program will introduce law students to the inner workings of a law firm, where they will receive mentorship from lawyers ranging from firm leaders and retired judges all the way through the ranks to junior associates, and gain exposure to real-life legal matters.

This year’s Summer Associates are:

Allison Laughner, who is currently attending Western New England University School of Law, where she is on the Law Review staff. She is also working toward an MBA at Western New England University College of Business and earned a B.A. from Smith College;

Jacob Cronin is currently attending Northeastern University School of Law. He earned a B.A. from Connecticut College with additional coursework at Carnegie Mellon University and Georgetown University;

Sara Sam-Njogu is currently attending Western New England University School of Law. She earned a B.A., magna cum laude , from St. Lawrence University and participated in the Denmark International Study Abroad Program in Copenhagen, Denmark with a focus on international business;

Christa “Christabelle” Calabretta is currently attending the University of Connecticut School of Law and earned a B.A. from St. John’s University and an A.A. from Suffolk County Community College; and

Mumina Egal is currently attending the University of Connecticut School of Law, where in addition to a juris doctorate, she is seeking certificates in both Intellectual Property and Transactional Practice. Egal received a bachelor of Social Sciences from the University of Ottawa.

“The firm’s Summer Associate Program continues to thrive, and we are honored to have such a talented group of law students who chose to spend the next few months with us receiving in-depth legal training and exposure to a wide range of legal matters,” said Mike Roundy, head of Bulkley Richardson’s Summer Associate Program.”

Bulkley Richardson continues to accept resumes from future summer associates, as well as recent law school graduates and attorneys considering a lateral move. Visit https://bulkley.com/summer-associates/ for more information.