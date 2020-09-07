BusinessTalk with Mike Fenton

George interviews Mike Fenton, Shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz, and Fentin, and one of BusinessWest’s Alumni Achievement Award finalists. Fenton is now a multiple-year finalist for the Alumni Achievement Award, previously known as the Continued Excellence Award. He hopes that 2020 will be the year he’ll break through, but he admits to having other things on his mind right now.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Episode-25-9.7.20-Mike-Fentin.mp3