BusinessTalk with Mike Fenton

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 25: Sept. 7, 2020

George Interviews Mike Fenton, Shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz, and Fentin

George interviews Mike Fenton, Shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz, and Fentin, and one of BusinessWest’s Alumni Achievement Award finalists. Fenton is now a multiple-year finalist for the Alumni Achievement Award, previously known as the Continued Excellence Award. He hopes that 2020 will be the year he’ll break through, but he admits to having other things on his mind right now.

