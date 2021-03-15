MCLA Division of Graduate and Continuing Education to Hold Information Session

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will present a virtual information session on Tuesday, March 23 at 4 p.m. for community members interested in learning about MCLA’s graduate and continuing-education programs, including bachelor’s-degree completion, master of business administration, master of education, teacher-licensure programs, and the MCLA Leadership Academy.

Community members seeking to advance their educational credentials by attaining a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or educator license to become a teacher, principal, or superintendent are encouraged to attend. This information session is free and open to the public, and representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.

Visit mcla.edu/infosession to register. E-mail [email protected] or call (413) 662-5575 for more information.