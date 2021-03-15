Serve Food to Open Shared Kitchen to Aspiring Restaurateurs

HOLYOKE — Serve Food, a new business in Holyoke, will host its grand opening on Tuesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at its 112 High St. location.

Serve Food, a shared-use kitchen, is a certified commercial kitchen in which individuals or businesses prepare value-added food products and meals using a monthly membership. Because expenses are shared, the costs are significantly lower than if an entrepreneur started a kitchen on his or her own.

“We’re excited to bring this concept to Western Massachusetts,” said Matt Lillibridge, chef founder of Serve Food. “This gives aspiring restauranteurs, pastry chefs, food trucks, and product developers a turnkey chance to start their food business without the burden of a large overhead. All utilities, maintenance expenses, equipment repairs, sanitation, and cleaning supplies are included in the membership fees, allowing our members to focus on their product.”

According to a survey from restaurantowner.com, a 2,000-square- restaurant may cost $175,000 and still generate 0% profit. In order to be profitable, the median cost was $375,500 to build a profitable (5.5%) operation. With membership in the Serve Food kitchen, members can get access to a kitchen almost immediately at little to no risk or extra expense.

Members of Serve Food don’t only get a kitchen, they get a community, Lillibridge added. They’ll have an opportunity to learn and collaborate with other local chefs and food makers. Serve Food’s website, servema.com, also plans to sell members’ products on its website.