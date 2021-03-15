Bradley International Airport to Launch Non-stop Service to Miami with JetBlue

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced the debut of new, non-stop service from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Miami International Airport (MIA) on JetBlue.

“Connecting customers in the Northeast and South Florida has been a hallmark of JetBlue’s success for more than 20 years, and offering our award-winning service and low fares between Hartford and Miami means we can attract new customers and grow in both regions,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue.”

JetBlue recently commenced new, non-stop service from Bradley to Cancun, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

“We welcome JetBlue’s expansion at Bradley International Airport and the addition of new, non-stop service to Miami. This new route, which follows JetBlue’s other recent route launches, is a significant vote of confidence in our airport and the market we serve,” CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon said. “We appreciate JetBlue’s continued investment in our region, and are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for our travelers.”

The new, daily service to Miami will commence on June 24 and will operate year-round. Flights depart Bradley at 9:25 a.m. and land in Miami at 12:30 p.m. Return flights take off from Miami at 1:15 p.m. and land at Bradley at 4:10 p.m.