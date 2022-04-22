MCLA to Hold Science and Robotics Camp for Grades 4-7 

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s summer Science and Robotics Camp is back this year from July 25-29, with hands-on STEM activities that culminate in a Robot Demolition Derby.

Designed for students ages 9-12 in grades 4-7, this camp is for students who are interested in science and robotics. Campers will participate in science activities and experiments and use LEGO Mindstorm RCX and NXTs to create robots. Families are invited to attend a demolition derby at the end of the week where campers will battle with their creations.

Science and Robotics Camp costs $375, and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a 2 p.m. end time on Friday. Campers should be dropped off at 8:30 a.m., with pickup at 4:30 p.m. Camp will take place in MCLA’s Bowman Hall Robotics Lab, and proof of immunizations and COVID-19 vaccination is required for all campers.

To register, visit mcla.edu/camps or contact [email protected] or (413) 662-5576 with questions. Space is limited.