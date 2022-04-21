UMassFive College Credit Union Earns Gold Award for Civic Involvement 

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) was the recent recipient of a 2022 Gold Community Champion Award from Banking Northeast magazine in the category of Civic Involvement. The award recognizes the Credit Union’s overall philanthropic efforts.

Banking Northeast established the Community Champion Awards to highlight credit unions and community banks that create unique community partnerships, go beyond the call of duty to aid their community in special times of need, and demonstrate what their institution’s cumulative effort means to their communities. The Civic Involvement award was presented to UMassFive for its “A Community You Can Count On” campaign, which provides value to non-profit organizations within each of the communities the Credit Union serves, and also encourages a similar community spirit within UMassFive employees and members.

“In addition to the financial support that we provide to local organizations, we also offer resources including employee volunteerism, promotional assistance from our marketing team, and engagement of our membership,” said Craig Boivin, vice president of Marketing at UMassFive. “Our employees personally fundraise for select events with credit union support such as paid-time-off incentives for funds raised, and in-branch fundraising opportunities. We also welcome member engagement through donation drives in our branches, and promote fundraising for local organizations and events through our marketing channels.”

The credit union’s ongoing campaign has provided both financial and non-financial support to nearly 50 local organizations in recent years. In 2021, UMassFive employees raised more than $20,000 for two local fundraisers, and the Credit Union held in-branch drives that collected 350 pounds of personal care items for local survival centers.