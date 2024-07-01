MCLA to Host 2024 Leadership Conference, Keynote Presentations

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) announced the campus will host the 2024 Leadership Conference, the culminating experience for the Leadership Academy 2023 cohort, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 5-7.

Darcy Fernandes, senior associate commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), will open the conference with a keynote presentation on July 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Murdock Hall, Room 218. Additional keynote presentations include MCLA Vice Provost of Equity and Belonging André Lynch on July 6, and Anti-bias Education Consultant Phil Fogelman on July 7.

“Alumni Talks” will be offered on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Conference sessions will run on July 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., presented by members of the Leadership Academy 2023 cohort on topics ranging from leading inclusive, anti-racist schools to implementing instructional programs that enhance success for all. Sessions are organized according to the four standards established by DESE’s Professional Standards for Administrator Leadership: instructional leadership, management and operations, family and community engagement, and professional culture.

The conference will be held in person at Bowman Hall on MCLA’s campus. “Remote access is available for all sessions, and we welcome all educators to join us in person or virtually,” MCLA Leadership Academy Director Marianne Young said. Educators interested in attending the conference can register online by clicking here or by contacting Marianne Young at [email protected].