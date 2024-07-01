GCB’s Jeremy Payson Completes ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced that Jeremy Payson, executive vice president and controller, has graduated from the American Bankers Assoc. Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Stonier Graduate School of Banking is a highly regarded, multi-year program designed to develop future leaders in the financial-services industry. Through a combination of intensive on-campus sessions and off-site coursework, graduates gain a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of banking, from commercial lending and risk management to strategic planning and leadership development.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Jeremy on this well-deserved accomplishment,” said Tony Worden, president and CEO of GCB. “He has shown a strong commitment to professional development, and we are confident that the knowledge and skills gained at Stonier will be invaluable to our bank as he continues to grow in his career.”

Payson’s graduation from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking underscores Greenfield Co-op’s commitment to investing in its employees and fostering a culture of continuous learning.