MCLA to Host Information Sessions for Continuing Education, Graduate Programs

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s Division of Graduate & Continuing Education (DGCE) will host information sessions for those interested in completing a bachelor’s degree or pursuing an MBA. The 30-minute information sessions will be available in person and online in North Adams and Pittsfield.

The community is invited to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 information session at 5 p.m., online only; Tuesday, Nov. 8 at noon at 66 Allen St.in Pittsfield; or Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. at MCLA’s Eldridge Hall, Room 206, in North Adams, with optional remote registration available for the latter two sessions.

MCLA’s degree-completion programs are designed for adult learners seeking accelerated, non-traditional pathways to completing bachelor’s degrees. Each program uses a cohort-style learning format, in which students begin their courses of study in groups with their peers and proceed through the program together.

Each information session will provide participants with an overview of DGCE programs, including the MBA, master of education, degree-completion programs in business administration and interdisciplinary studies, and certificate programs in accounting and cybersecurity.

Completion of a bachelor’s degree includes business administration or a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies. Students in the interdisciplinary program may focus on children, families, society, leadership and business, health and human services, or an individualized plan of study, created with assistance from an advisor.

Program leaders will meet with session participants to provide an overview of DGCE’s curriculum and programs, including program locations, schedules, tuition costs, financial aid, and how to apply, transfer credit, academic support, student services, and career opportunities.

The program offers classes in the evening at MCLA Pittsfield and online one night per week to accommodate students meeting the demands of work, family, and their studies. Community members interested in pursuing a graduate degree or finishing their bachelor’s degree with evening classes at MCLA’s location in Pittsfield are encouraged to attend an information session. Representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.

Click here for a complete schedule of information sessions and registration links. Learn more about MCLA’s DGCE programming and how to apply at www.mcla.edu.