BusinessWest and Healthcare News Celebrate Healthcare Heroes

SPRINGFIELD — More than 250 attendees gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Thursday night as BusinessWest and the Healthcare News honored their sixth annual Healthcare Heroes. If you missed out on the festivities — or just want to experience the class of 2022’s inspiring stories again — a livestream of the event is available at businesswest.com/healthcareheroes.

Honorees were also profiled in the Sept. 19 issue of BusinessWest and the September/October issue of the Healthcare News, and the stories are also available at www.businesswest.com and www.healthcarenews.com.

This year’s honorees and the categories they represent are: Helen Caulton-Harris, director of Health and Human Services, city of Springfield (Lifetime Achievement); Mark Paglia, chief operating officer, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center (Administrator); Dr. Philip Glynn, director of Medical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center (Provider); Dr. Paul Pirraglia, division chief, General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health (Collaboration); ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center & Strive Clinic and its partners at Springfield College and UMass Amherst (Collaboration); the Addiction Consult Service at Holyoke Medical Center (Community Health); Dr. Sundeep Shukla, chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Baystate Noble Hospital (Emerging Leader); and the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation (Innovation).

This year’s Healthcare Heroes program and event were presented by Baystate Health/Health New England and Elms College, and sponsored by American International College, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, and Trinity Health Of New England/Mercy Medical Center.