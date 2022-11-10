Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces New Hires

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) recently welcomed Colleen Berndt, CPA as senior manager, as well as Mia McDonald; Karen Korpinen, MSA; and Eric Bone as associates in the Audit and Accounting department.

Berndt has practiced public accounting since 1989 and holds valuable experience in both public accounting and corporate firms. She holds a bachelor’s degree from American International College and sits on the board of directors of the Colburn Keenan Foundation.

McDonald has worked in public accounting since 2020 when she began as an intern with MBK. She holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and business management with a mathematics minor, accounting concentration, and anticipates completing her master of science in accounting (MSA) degree in May.

Korpinen brings experience in the nonprofit field to her work in public accounting with MBK. She holds an MSA from Merrimack College and an MBA from Clark University. She serves as treasurer on the board of directors of the Northampton Parents Center.

Bone brings a fresh perspective to his engagements as a recent college graduate; he holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy with a minor in finance from Providence College and is currently pursuing his MSA with a focus in data analytics at UMass Amherst.