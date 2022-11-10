DUC-PAC to Cut Ribbon on New Springfield Facility Today

SPRINGFIELD — Today, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m., DUC-PAC, a specialty producer of aluminum, copper, and other metal ductwork, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration event of its new manufacturing and warehouse space in Springfield.

After being located in East Longmeadow for decades, DUC-PAC chose Springfield as its new home. The company has been a family-owned producer of high-quality metal fabrication in Hampden County since 1949.

Working with the city of Springfield, DUC-PAC has refurbished 1125 Page Blvd., a large, landmark brick building in the city’s East Springfield neighborhood that once housed four separate businesses. One business had vacated the premises, and another was moving out when DUC-PAC first became interested in the site at the suggestion of Springfield economic-development officials and Mayor Domenic Sarno’s administration.

The change at the property is significant. The interior contains a massive floor-to-ceiling warehouse for the company’s various specialty products, and the production floorspace is designed for precision manufacturing, skilled tradespeople working with machines to build to the specifications of a nationwide customer base. Exterior work, still in progress, includes new landscaping and cleanout of the previous businesses located there.

DUC-PAC President Greg Merchant, made the addition of a very large privacy fence along the entire frontage a priority. The goal was to make the refurbished complex more compatible and presentable with the neighborhood’s unique mix of residential homes and industrial and small businesses.

Sarno and city economic-development officials will take part in today’s event. The entire employee team will shut down production to join in the celebration as well. DUC-PAC brought 58 existing employees to the city and have added eight more.

“DUC-PAC is made up of team members that are family, quite literally so,” Merchant said. “In addition to my wife Heidi and me, we are fathers, daughters, and sons, many families working together as part of the DUC-PAC family.”

The workforce includes new employees as well as some who have been with DUC-PAC for decades. Many Vietnamese and Latino workers, both long-time citizens and more recent immigrants to the U.S., comprise a cohesive workforce that helps DUC-PAC compete against global manufacturers.

A tour of the facility will take place after remarks and the ribbon cutting. All are invited to stay for lunch with the entire DUC-PAC team.