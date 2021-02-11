Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Announces Two New Hires

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) recently welcomed Brendan Cawley and Garrett Welker to the firm.

Cawley is a senior associate in the firm’s Taxation department. Prior to MBK, he worked on a variety of clients and industries as a manager at one of the Big Four national firms. He brings to MBK nearly 10 years of public accounting experience and a strong commitment to helping clients. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Boston College and is an enrolled agent with the Internal Revenue Service.

“I am dedicated to providing a high-quality work product with as little hassle to the client as possible,” Cawley said. “I strive to stay well-informed on changes to the tax code and share that information with my clients.”

Welker is an associate in the Assurance department. He served for seven years in the U.S. Air Force and went on to become a finance manager at a privately held business in Western Mass. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in accounting from Westfield State University.

As an associate, Welker attributes his ability to bring fresh perspective, integrity, and attention to detail to his diverse background. “My approach to customer service is to always be positive and professional. My goal is to always go above and beyond my customers’ expectations and make the experience as enjoyable as possible.”