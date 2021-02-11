Ad Club of Western Massachusetts Opens Submissions for Annual Scholarship

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts invites the community to apply for its annual merit-based scholarship, and applications are now available online.

This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one deserving Western Mass. high-school graduate going to college to study communication arts. High-school seniors who plan to attend an accredited college or technical school to study advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic arts and will be attending this fall are encouraged to apply. The scholarship must be applied against tuition and fees at the school.

Candidates will be judged on academic performance; extracurricular activities; community service and/or work experience; a demonstrated interest in advertising, communications, marketing, or graphic design; personal recommendations; and a letter of introduction outlining future plans. Scholarship decisions will be made by the scholarship committee of the Ad Club, and are considered final. The scholarship will be awarded at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show in May.

Completed scholarship applications and all support materials must be submitted or postmarked by March 31. Applicants can find the guidelines and application form by clicking here or can contact the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533 or [email protected].

“Over the years, the Ad Club has been pleased to award scholarships to graduating seniors throughout the four Western Mass. counties,” said Matt Audette, Ad Club scholarship chair. “Many of these students have, indeed, gone on to careers in marketing, graphic design, advertising and communications.”