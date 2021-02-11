Fundraising Walk Planned in Remembrance of WNEU’s Dave Stawasz

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNEU) faculty, colleagues, family members, and students are invited to participate in a commemorative event in memory of Assistant Vice President of Marketing Communications Dave Stawasz, who passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, surrounded by his family, after a courageous two-year battle with stage-4 colorectal cancer.

Stawasz was a graduate of South Hadley High School and Syracuse University. His early career was as a news producer at WWLP and then later at WFSB. He joined the university in 2004.

“During his cancer battle, Dave taught us so much about courage, perseverance, and love, all of which were pinnacles of who Dave was,” said Bryan Gross, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing. “As a beloved member of our university family, we want to honor his distinguished memory as well as support his wife and daughters, who meant everything to him.”

Stawasz was a loving family man and committed husband to his wife of 25 years, Lisa, and the proud father of his two daughters, Paige and Kristen, both of whom are currently enrolled as undergraduate students at colleges in the New England region.

Steps for Stawasz is a virtual walk taking place throughout the month of April in his honor. Participants will log as many virtual steps as they can during the month by either walking or running while collecting donations along the way through friends and family sponsorships. By signing up, participants will receive a link to share on social media. From there, participants can create a personal giving page to collect donations and update progress. Details and instructions can be found by clicking here.

Interested individuals can also make a direct donation on the website without participating in the walk. All proceeds will go directly to the Stawasz family.