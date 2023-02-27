MGM Resorts, BetMGM to Support Problem Gambling Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD — BetMGM announced a new pledge to prominently feature responsible-gaming messages in its marketing and advertising campaigns beginning March 1, in alignment with the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

As part of the pledge, responsible-gaming messaging will be featured within BetMGM’s mobile app and within BetMGM advertisements ranging from billboard marketing to television, print, and radio ads across the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, responsible-gaming messages and banners will be incorporated into BetMGM’s digital and social platforms, as well as on property signage within physical BetMGM sportsbooks.

Along that line, MGM Resorts, MGM Northfield Park, and BetMGM were well represented as sponsors at the 20th Ohio Problem Gambling Conference, held in Columbus last week. The event brought together leading gaming operators, researchers, and treatment professionals in an effort to generate problem-gambling awareness and education while discussing the impact of legalized sports betting in the state.

“It’s always great to get together with others in the gaming industry who share our same values when it comes to responsible gaming,” said Garrett Farnes, director of Responsible Gaming for MGM Resorts. “Ultimately, we’re better together, and through collaboration, we know this. With Problem Gaming Awareness Month getting underway, and with the expansion of legalized sports betting, there’s no better time than now to think about the best interest of our guests, our customers, their families, and the communities where we operate.”