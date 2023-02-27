HCC Spring Session III Classes Start March 20

HOLYOKE — Prospective students still have one more opportunity to begin spring classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC).

Spring session III at HCC starts Monday, March 20 and runs for seven weeks. All spring-semester courses conclude by Thursday, May 4.

Students who enroll for spring session III have the opportunity to take classes in a wide variety of academic areas and can earn as many as four credits for a lab science. These accelerated spring session III courses are being offered in person and online in anthropology, biology, business administration, communication, culinary arts, economics, English, environmental science, forensic science, geography, history, human services, law, management, marketing, math, medical assisting, music, nutrition, psychology, and sociology. To get started, visit hcc.edu/flexible-spring-starts.

Students must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed to register for on-campus classes. Students who plan to register only for online or remote classes do not have to submit proof of vaccination.

The HCC Admissions and Advising offices are located on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center and are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays). For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected], or visit hcc.edu.