BusinessTalk with Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley

Episode 151: February 27, 2023

George Interviews Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley

Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley, is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. In a lively discussion with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, she talks about the ambitious project to create a new home for the nonprofit in Holyoke and the many learning experiences it has provided for Girls Inc. administrators — and members — alike.

