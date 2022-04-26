MGM Springfield Awarded Venue-management Contract for MassMutual Center 

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield and the Mass. Convention Center Authority announced that MGM Springfield has been awarded the venue-management contract for the continued management of the MassMutual Center.

Beginning July 1, the new contract awards a seven-year term, plus the option to extend for an additional three years.

The Mass. Convention Center Authority held its monthly board meeting on April 21, and part of the agenda was the selection of management for the MassMutual Center for the next 10 years. By a unanimous ‘yes’ vote, the board selected MGM Springfield as its management partner.

MGM Springfield initially assumed management for the MassMutual Center on July 1, 2017, and since that time, the MassMutual Center has hosted more than 730 events that have attracted more than 1 million people to the Greater Springfield area, despite the impacts of COVID-19. MGM Springfield has been able to expand the quantity and quality of world-class entertainment and events, as well as the number of major meetings and conventions including: AHL All-Star Classic, Slayer, Aerosmith, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement, Cher, Stevie Wonder, Red Sox Winter Weekend, for King & Country, Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, World Quilt New England, Massachusetts Association of Realtors, New England Fence Association, Massachusetts Teachers Association Annual Meetings, Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership Lean Conference, New England Library Association, Yankee Security Convention, New England Regional Volleyball Association, and many more.

The MassMutual Center is also home to the Springfield Thunderbirds and the American International College’s Men’s Hockey team, the Yellow Jackets.

“We are thrilled with this decision,” said Sean Dolan, general manager of the MassMutual Center. “Our staff is the best in the business, and this gives us an opportunity to expand on our operational excellence, guest services, community involvement, diversity initiatives, public safety features, and our investment and partnership with the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.”

Said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President & COO, “We’re incredibly proud to continue our relationship with the MassMutual Center and MCCA. The venue is an integral part of our region, having served as Springfield’s premier event space for nearly two decades. We look forward to bringing more world-class experiences for years to come.”